Tunisia prime minister designate announces a technocratic government

TUNIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's prime minister-designate Hichem Mechichi has announced on Monday a cabinet of independent technocrats without parties, seeking to distance the government from political conflicts and focus on reviving the ailing economy.

Mechichi, 46, is an independent, and he was an interior minister in the government of Elyes Fakhfakh who resigned in July over allegations of a conflict of interest.

Premier named the liberal economist Ali Kooli as minister of Economy, finance and investment. Kooli is CEO of Arab Banking Corporation(ABC Bank) in Tunisia. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)