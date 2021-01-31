Tunisia registers Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, says RDIF

MOSCOW/TUNIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia has become the third country in Africa to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday.

Tunisian health ministry said the registration would be valid for one year.

To date Sputnik V has been registered in Russia, Belarus, Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran and the Republic of Guinea.

(Reporting by Anton Zverev and Tarek Amara Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Katya Golubkova)