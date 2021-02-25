Turkey condemns "coup attempt" in Armenia

ANKARA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister strongly condemned what he called a coup attempt against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and said it was unacceptable that the military had called for the resignation of a democratically elected leader.

"We are against any coup d'etat or coup attempt, no matter where it takes place in the world. We strongly condemn the coup attempt in Armenia," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference in Budapest

Cavusoglu's comments came after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him and called on his supporters to rally in the capital after the army demanded he and his government resign. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)