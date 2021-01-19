Turkey imposes advertising ban on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest

ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority has imposed advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest under a new social media law, according to decisions published in the country's Official Gazette on Tuesday.

The law, which critics say will muzzle dissent, requires social media companies to appoint local representatives in Turkey. On Monday, Facebook Inc joined other companies in saying it would appointing such a representative.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler )