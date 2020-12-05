Turkey records 32,736 daily coronavirus cases - ministry

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 32,736 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.

President Tayyip Erdogan announced new measures on Monday to combat the surge in cases and deaths, including introducing a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 193 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14,509, the ministry data also showed. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Catherine Evans)