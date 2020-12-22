SEARCH
Turkey reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 254

22 Dec 2020 / 00:34 H.

    ISTANBUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's coronavirus-related deaths rose to a new daily record of 254 on Monday even as new infections dipped for a sixth straight day to near 3,400, Health Ministry data showed.

    The percentage of positive tests jumped above 4% for the first time in more than a month, according to the official data. Daily testing rebounded to nearly 200,000 on Monday after falling over the previous two days.

    Turkey has adopted curfews and shuttered restaurant dining to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Sunday it temporarily suspended flights from Britain and other countries over a new strain of the virus.

    (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)

