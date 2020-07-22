Turkey, Russia mull joint working group on Libya - ministry

ANKARA, July 22 (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia agreed at talks in Ankara to continue joint efforts to create conditions for a lasting and sustainable ceasefire in Libya and are considering the creation of a joint working group, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

The statement, published by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said Ankara and Moscow also agreed in the talks to facilitate the advancement of intra-Libyan political dialogue and called upon the parties to take measures ensuring safe humanitarian access and delivery of urgent assistance to those in need. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Daren Butler)