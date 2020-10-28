SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Turkey's attacks on Charlie Hebdo were 'hateful', says French govt spokesman

28 Oct 2020 / 20:38 H.

    PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Recent attacks from Turkish officials on French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, which had published a caricature of Turkish Tayyip Erdogan, were "hateful", French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday.

    The cartoon on the cover of Charlie Hebdo showed Erdogan sitting in a white T-shirt and underpants, holding a canned drink along with a woman wearing an Islamic hijab. Turkish officials described it as a "disgusting effort".

    France and Turkey have been at loggerheads over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, after a teacher who had shown pupils the cartoons in a lesson on freedom of speech was beheaded in France this month. Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet as blasphemy.

    (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast