LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's dollar-denominated government bonds fell as much as 1.4 cents on Monday after the country's lira tumbled past 8 per dollar to new record low.

Dwindling foreign exchange reserves, strains in ties with the United States, a row with France, a dispute between Turkey and Greece over maritime rights and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh have all unsettled investors. (Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Rachel Armstrong)