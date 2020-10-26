SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TURKEY'S ERDOGAN SAYS EUROPEAN LEADERS MUST PUT AN END TO FRENCH LEADER MACRON'S "ANTI-ISLAM" AGENDA

26 Oct 2020 / 20:15 H.

    TURKEY'S ERDOGAN SAYS EUROPEAN LEADERS MUST PUT AN END TO FRENCH LEADER MACRON'S "ANTI-ISLAM" AGENDA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast