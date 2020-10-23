SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TURKEY'S ERDOGAN SAYS HE HOPES TURKEY, RUSSIA CAN WORK TOGETHER FOR A SOLUTION IN NAGORNO-KARABAKH

23 Oct 2020 / 19:06 H.

    TURKEY'S ERDOGAN SAYS HE HOPES TURKEY, RUSSIA CAN WORK TOGETHER FOR A SOLUTION IN NAGORNO-KARABAKH

    Did you like this article?

    email blast