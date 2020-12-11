SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TURKEY'S ERDOGAN SAYS, ON EU AND U.S. SANCTIONS, TIES WITH TURKEY CANNOT BE SACRIFICED

11 Dec 2020 / 19:29 H.

    TURKEY'S ERDOGAN SAYS, ON EU AND U.S. SANCTIONS, TIES WITH TURKEY CANNOT BE SACRIFICED

    Did you like this article?

    email blast