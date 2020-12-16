SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TURKEY'S ERDOGAN SAYS U.S. SANCTIONS A HOSTILE STANCE AGAINST TURKEY'S SOVEREIGNTY

16 Dec 2020 / 19:17 H.

    TURKEY'S ERDOGAN SAYS U.S. SANCTIONS A HOSTILE STANCE AGAINST TURKEY'S SOVEREIGNTY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast