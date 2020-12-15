SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TURKEY'S ERDOGAN SAYS UPSETTING THAT U.S. AND EU SANCTIONS PROCESSES HAVE MOVED AHEAD AGAINST TURKEY

15 Dec 2020 / 00:46 H.

    TURKEY'S ERDOGAN SAYS UPSETTING THAT U.S. AND EU SANCTIONS PROCESSES HAVE MOVED AHEAD AGAINST TURKEY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast