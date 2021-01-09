SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TURKEY'S NEW CORONAVIRUS DEATHS AT 186, NEW CASES AT 11,479 IN LAST 24 HOURS - HEALTH MINISTRY DATA

09 Jan 2021 / 00:05 H.

    TURKEY'S NEW CORONAVIRUS DEATHS AT 186, NEW CASES AT 11,479 IN LAST 24 HOURS - HEALTH MINISTRY DATA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast