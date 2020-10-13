SEARCH
Turkey says Caucasus ceasefire calls reasonable, but Armenian withdrawal needed

13 Oct 2020 / 22:49 H.

    ANKARA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that international calls for a ceasefire between Azeri and Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region were reasonable, but world powers should also urge Armenia to withdraw from Azeri lands.

    Speaking at a news conference with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde in Ankara, Cavusoglu said holding a meeting with all 11 members of the Minsk group - formed to mediate the conflict and led by Russia, the United States and France - would benefit talks on the issue.

    He added that he made this offer to Linde since Sweden will take up the term presidency of the Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE), under which the Minsk group sits.

