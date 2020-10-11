Turkey tells Russia to press Armenia to abide by Nagorno-Karabakh truce

ISTANBUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has asked his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to press Armenia to abide by the terms of a Russian-brokered truce in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The ceasefire, clinched after marathon talks in Moscow advocated by President Vladimir Putin, was meant to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces to swap prisoners and war dead.

In a statement, Turkey's foreign ministry strongly condemned an Armenian missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second city, on Sunday morning. Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan.

