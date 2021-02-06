SEARCH
Turkey welcomes new interim government in Libya

06 Feb 2021 / 01:26 H.

    ANKARA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday it welcomed the selection of a new Libya interim government via U.N. sponsored talks adding it would continue to provide support until national elections later this year.

    In a statement, the ministry also said the selection of the interim government was a significant opportunity in terms of establishing political unity and protection of Libya's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by David Evans)

