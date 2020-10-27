SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TURKISH COURT SENTENCES U.S. CONSULATE EMPLOYEE TO MORE THAN 5 YRS IN JAIL

27 Oct 2020 / 22:23 H.

    TURKISH COURT SENTENCES U.S. CONSULATE EMPLOYEE TO MORE THAN 5 YRS IN JAIL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast