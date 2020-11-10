SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS TURKEY CONTINUING TALKS ON HOW TO MONITOR KARABAKH CEASEFIRE

10 Nov 2020 / 17:08 H.

    TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS TURKEY CONTINUING TALKS ON HOW TO MONITOR KARABAKH CEASEFIRE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast