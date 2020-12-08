SEARCH
TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS STRONGLY CONDEMNS SEIZURE OF TURKISH VESSEL BY EASTERN LIBYAN FORCES

08 Dec 2020 / 23:33 H.

