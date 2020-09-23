Turkish President Erdogan discusses east Mediterranean with France's Macron

ISTANBUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Turkey expects a prudent and constructive approach from France as de-escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean continues, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement following the call, Turkish Presidency said Erdogan emphasized the need for using diplomatic opportunities to de-escalate tensions and achieve sustainable negotiations.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chris Reese)