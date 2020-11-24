SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TWIN BLASTS IN CENTRAL AFGHAN PROVINCE OF BAMIYAN KILLED 14 PEOPLE, INJURED 45 MORE - OFFICIALS

24 Nov 2020 / 23:00 H.

    TWIN BLASTS IN CENTRAL AFGHAN PROVINCE OF BAMIYAN KILLED 14 PEOPLE, INJURED 45 MORE - OFFICIALS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast