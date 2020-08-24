Twin explosions kill 4 people, wound soldiers in Philippine south -army source, media

MANILA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Twin explosions killed at least four people and wounded more than a dozen soldiers in a town on a restive island in the southern Philippines on Monday, media and a military source said.

One blast took place around noon and another followed about an hour later in Jolo, the main town on Jolo island, a militarised stonghold of the Abu Sayyaf, a militant group that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

An initial military report said one of the blasts was cased by a homemade bomb on a motorcycle, said an army source, who could not be named because he was not authorised to speak to media. The source said 17 soldiers were wounded.

ABS-CBN news reported that the blasts took place in two separate locations, one of which was close to military vehicles. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Ed Davies)