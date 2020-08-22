Twins' Odorizzi hit by line drive, leaves game

Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi left the Twins' Friday game at Kansas City when the Royals' Alex Gordon hit a line drive that struck him before caroming away for a single.

Odorizzi, who was making only his third start of the season after opening on the injured list with upper back soreness, took a line drive off his ribs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gordon belted a 1-2 splitter back at Odorizzi, who had no time to react.

Right-hander Jorge Alcala took over for Odorizzi.

Odorizzi, who gave up four runs in the first inning, yielded five for the game and allowed seven hits with no walks and a strikeout in three-plus innings. He entered the game with no wins or losses, and he saw his ERA jump from 5.14 to 8.10.

--Field Level Media