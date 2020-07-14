Twins OF Buxton carted off with leg injury

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton needed to be carted off the field Monday after injuring his left foot while sprinting after a deep fly ball amid an intrasquad game in Minneapolis.

Buxton grabbed his foot and ankle and remained down near the warning track as trainers attended to him. The training staff eventually helped Buxton hop on the back of a cart without putting any weight on his foot.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton would undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. Baldelli said an initial examination provided reason for optimism that the outfielder might not be sidelined for long.

Buxton was back in action this spring after undergoing left shoulder surgery last September.

"Buck does everything right," Baldelli said, according to Fox 9 in Minneapolis. "Buck handles his preparation, he does everything right on the field. He plays the game exactly the way you would hope that one of your young stars would play the game. That's who he is. Because of that, all his teammates feed off him. He's favorited in the clubhouse because of the way he plays.

"He didn't do anything wrong out there today, it was just a misstep out there in the outfield. That's really the only way that I would describe it. Today was just kind of an off-chance misstep."

Buxton, 26, hit .262 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 87 games last season. He stole 14 bases in 17 attempts. In five major league seasons, all with the Twins, he has a career .237 average with a .292 on-base percentage, a .414 slugging percentage, 38 homers, 145 RBIs and 60 steals.

--Field Level Media