Twitter account of India PM Mode's personal website apparently hacked

BENGALURU, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mode's personal website appeared to be hacked early on Thursday with a series of tweets requesting its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency, which was subsequently taken down.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Mode's office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the account Narendra. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)