Oct 16 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Office Jack Dorsey said on Friday that blocking URLs to an article from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son was wrong and the micro blogging site has updated its policy.

"Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that," the tweet https://bit.ly/3lWolFt said. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)