ATHENS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Two teenagers were found dead on the Greek island of Samos after a quake rattled Greece and Turkey, an emergency official said on Friday.

The two, a boy and a girl, were confirmed dead after being found unconscious in an area where a wall had collapsed in an area of Vathy, a town on the island. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Michele Kambas)