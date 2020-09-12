Two Giants games in S.D. postponed after positive test

The first two games of the Giants' weekend series against the Padres, set to begin Friday in San Diego, were postponed after a member of the San Francisco organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball made the announcement, indicating that the postponements will allow for additional testing and contact tracing to take place. The scheduled Friday and Saturday games won't be played, with no makeup dates immediately announced.

The postponement of Friday's game came suddenly, as both teams lined up for a moment of silence to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and for the national anthem, but players never took the field to play.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that a San Francisco player tested positive, but neither team nor MLB indicated whether it was a player, coach or staff member who had caused the shutdown.

The Padres (29-17) and Giants (23-22) are both in contention for a spot in the expanded playoff field in the National League this season.

The third game in the three-game series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

--Field Level Media