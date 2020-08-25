SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.N. council president says no further action on U.S. sanctions move on Iran

25 Aug 2020 / 23:59 H.

    NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The president of the United Nations Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was "not in the position to take further action" on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body.

    Thirteen council members expressed their opposition on Friday, arguing that Washington's move is void given it is using a process agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that it quit two years ago.

    Indonesia's U.N. Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, council president for August, was responding to a question from Russia and China on the issue during the council meeting on the Middle East.

    (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast