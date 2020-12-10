U.N expert urges safety assessment of Bangladesh island where Rohingya shipped

Dec 10 (Reuters) - A United Nations human rights investigator urged Bangladesh on Thursday to allow a safety assessment of the remote island where the government shipped 1,600 Rohingya last week, and a verification process to ensure refugees are not forced to go.

The U.N says it has not been allowed to carry out a technical and safety assessment of Bhasan Char, a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, and was not involved in the transfer of refugees there last week.

Thomas Andrews, the United Nations human rights investigator to Myanmar, said in a statement the assessment and verification process were in the "best interest of all". (Reporting by Poppy Elena McPherson; Editing by Alex Richardson)