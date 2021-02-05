U.N. Security Council calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi, others

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council "expressed deep concern at the declaration of the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by the military" and called for the immediate release of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others who have been detained.

"The members of the Security Council emphasized the need for the continued support of the democratic transition in Myanmar," the 15-member council said in a statement agreed by consensus.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)