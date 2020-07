U.N. Special Rapporteur 'extremely concerned' about Hong Kong's future

GENEVA, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression said on Monday he was "extremely concerned" about the future of Hong Kong following the adoption of a new national security law.

"I am extremely concerned about the future of Hong Kong particularly with the adoption of the national security law," David Kaye told a Geneva briefing, adding that it will be important to see whether authorities use their discretion in interpreting the new law to impose restrictions on freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)