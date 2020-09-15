SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.N. YEMEN ENVOY SAYS SENT 'ADVANCED DRAFT' OF CEASEFIRE DEAL TO WARRING PARTIES LAST WEEK

15 Sep 2020 / 22:15 H.

    U.N. YEMEN ENVOY SAYS SENT 'ADVANCED DRAFT' OF CEASEFIRE DEAL TO WARRING PARTIES LAST WEEK

    Did you like this article?

    email blast