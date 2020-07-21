U.S adding 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of Uighurs

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said Monday it is adding 11 Chinese companies implicated in what it said were human rights violations in connection with China's treatment of its Uighurs in Xinjiang in western China to the U.S. economic blacklist.

The department is adding companies it says are involved in using forced labor involving Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups including numerous textile companies and two firms the government said were conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. (Reporting by David Shepardson)