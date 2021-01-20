U.S. agency forcing Ford to recall 3 million vehicles over air bags

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Tuesday it would require Ford Motor Co to recall 3 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata air bags.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was denying petitions filed by Ford and Mazda Motor Corp in which the automakers sought to avoid recalling vehicles. The decision also will require Mazda to recall and repair driver air bags in approximately 5,800 vehicles. The recalls will cover vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)