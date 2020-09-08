Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
Going Viral
Spotlight
BUZZ
Media & Marketing
True Crimes
Opinion
Another Take
Be Light
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Education News
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
U.S. AIRLINES CARRIED 21.4 MILLION PASSENGERS IN JULY, UP FROM 16.5 MILLION IN JUNE -- USDOT
08 Sep 2020 / 23:14 H.
U.S. AIRLINES CARRIED 21.4 MILLION PASSENGERS IN JULY, UP FROM 16.5 MILLION IN JUNE -- USDOT
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
Close Ads X
PRIME
HSBC launches AI Powered US Equity 5 Index suite of structured products in Malaysia
PRIME
MSM group CEO placed on leave of absence, required to explain inventory irregularities
PRIME
Banks have contacted two million borrowers who may need help with loan repayments
PRIME
Two company directors in S’wak arrested over alleged false claims worth tens of millions of ringgit
PRIME
Matrade: Malaysia’s positive trade momentum will continue for rest of the year
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
UPDATE 2-Tour de France Summaries - Stage 10
Reuters
08 Sep 2020 / 23:34
Aaron Jones: Agent, Packers still discussing new deal
Reuters
08 Sep 2020 / 23:33
UPDATE 2-Tour de France Results - Stage 10
Reuters
08 Sep 2020 / 23:32
UK reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, compared to 3 on Monday
Reuters
08 Sep 2020 / 23:30
GOING VIRAL
Battle between man and fly ends in an explosion
Going Viral
08 Sep 2020 / 15:59
Nine-year-old caught on camera for driving a car alone
Going Viral
07 Sep 2020 / 16:16
Malaysian driver got blocked on the road by angry motorcyclist
Going Viral
03 Sep 2020 / 16:15
Comedian Zizan Razak faces backlash for lewd comments about Blackpink’s Jennie
Going Viral
02 Sep 2020 / 16:00
LIVE FOOTBALL RESULTS