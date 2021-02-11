SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.S. AMBASSADOR TO LEBANON SAYS KILLING OF ACTIVIST SLIM WAS A BARBARIC ACT THAT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE

11 Feb 2021 / 17:03 H.

    U.S. AMBASSADOR TO LEBANON SAYS KILLING OF ACTIVIST SLIM WAS A BARBARIC ACT THAT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast