U.S. appeals court denies ex-Trump adviser Flynn's bid for immediate halt to criminal case

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied a bid by Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, to immediately end the long-running criminal case against him.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, rehearing an earlier decision by three of its judges, denied Flynn's request for an emergency order directing the judge hearing the case to grant the Department of Justice's request for dismissal.

