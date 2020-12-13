U.S. approves use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for pilots, controllers

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Saturday it had approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by pilots and air traffic controllers.

The U.S. aviation regulator said pilots and controllers must not fly or conduct safety-related duties for 48 hours after receiving doses. The FAA said it will "monitor the patient response to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and may adjust this policy as necessary to ensure aviation safety." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)