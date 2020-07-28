SEARCH
U.S. Attorney General to defend use of federal agents to quell Portland protests

28 Jul 2020 / 08:45 H.

    By Sarah N. Lynch

    WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr will defend the Justice Department's use of federal law enforcement agents to quell protests in Portland in congressional testimony on Tuesday, saying attacks on the federal courthouse there represent "an assault on the government of the United States."

    "The most basic responsibility of government is to ensure the rule of law, so that people can live their lives safely and without fear. The Justice Department will continue working to meet that solemn responsibility," Barr said in prepared remarks before the Democratically controlled House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

