U.S. being left behind after Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc - U.S. Chamber

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday said it was concerned the United States was being left behind after China and 15 other Asia-Pacific economies on Sunday formed the world's largest free trade bloc, cementing China's dominant role in regional trade.

The Chamber welcomed the trade-liberalizing benefits of the new Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP), but said Washington should not join the new trade bloc given its shortcomings.

