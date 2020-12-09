U.S. blacklists Iranian individual, university under terrorism authority

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United States imposed terrorism-related sanctions on Hasan Irlu, Iran's envoy in Yemen, Iran's Al-Mustafa International University and an Iran-based Pakistani citizen Yousef Ali Muraj, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

In a statement confirming an earlier Reuters report, the Treasury described Irlu as an official of Iran's elite Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, and the university as a platform for Quds Force operations and recruitment abroad. It said Muraj supported Quds Force efforts to carry out operations in the Middle East and United States. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Doina Chiacu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)