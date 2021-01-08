U.S. Capitol Police chief resigns after pro-Trump mob breaches building -reports

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said on Thursday he would resign effective Jan. 16, according to a letter cited by news outlets, a day after supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the building and sent lawmakers into hiding.

Sund's resignation was sought by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the federal force charged with protecting Congress was unable to keep Trump's supporters from storming the Capitol on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)