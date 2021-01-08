U.S. Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in riot by Trump supporters

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Capitol Police said late on Thursday that a police officer named Brian Sicknick died due to injuries sustained in response to the riot led by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

"Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters", the police said in a statement, adding he passed away on Thursday night. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)