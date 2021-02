WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the powerful footage from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot shown at former president Donald Trump's impeachment trial was a reminder of why "that can't happen again."

Psaki said that the president was not making calls or asking any senator to vote a certain way. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)