U.S. CDC reports 176,223 deaths from coronavirus

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said the number of deaths due to the coronavirus had risen by 572 to 176,223 and reported 5,682,491 cases, an increase of 38,679 from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 23 versus its previous report released on Sunday. (https://bit.ly/2DT7ymp)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)