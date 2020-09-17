U.S. CDC reports 195,053 deaths from coronavirus

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 6,571,867 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 34,240 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 961 to 195,053.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, was of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 15 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3c5y0Wz)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)