U.S. CDC reports 225,084 deaths from coronavirus

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 8,680,611 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 63,589 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 483 to 225,084.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 26 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)